Record game helps Trojans defeat App State

After falling to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference on Friday night, the Troy women’s basketball team turned the tide on Saturday with an 85-65 over the same Mountaineer team.

The Trojans improved their record on the season to 5-4 overall and start conference play 1-1.

“We wanted to do a good job answering the bell and come in here today like we were going to win the game and not like we had lost yesterday and so I have to salute the team because they did a great job of that and brought great energy,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “The word of the day was rebound, we don’t like the fact that we got out-rebounded yesterday and I think they answer that really well.”

Three Trojan players either set career highs on Saturday or matched previous highs.

Tyasia Moore set career high in points (22), rebounds (13) and assists (4). Janiah Sandifer matched a career high with 19 points and added three assists. Felmas Koranga finished with a double-double with a career high 18 points and 14 rebounds.

“What we are really proud of is that we have a guard like Janiah hitting shots like that and playing on both ends of the floor,” Rigby said. “Tyasia, it was only a matter of time before she put a full game together. She’s come out and had six quick points and then she would hide for a while and that’s what we challenged her with today to have a complete game and play the complete game that she did.”

Senior Alexus Dye finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Unlike the Troy women, the Trojan men’s basketball team won the opener on Friday and fell to Appalachian State 90-59 on Saturday night despite a career night by Nick Stampley.

The loss drops the Trojans to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in SBC play.

“I thought we prepared the same way today that we did for yesterday’s (Friday) win,” head coach Scott Cross said. “I thought we made some good adjustments, but the story right from the tip was us looking like we weren’t mentally ready to play. If you look at the numbers, we shot the ball as well as we have pretty much any game this season except last night. Our offense wasn’t the problem today. Defensively they were able to drive us all night long and they got hot.”

Stampley finished with a career-high 8 3-pointers and had 19 points. Kam Woods was the only other Trojan to finish in double figures with 14 points.

The Trojan men will return to Trojan Arena to take host Georgia State on Friday and Saturday, while the women will travel to Atlanta to take on the Panthers.