Trojans outlast Dale County

The Charles Henderson Trojans picked up a 66-57 win over Dale County in the Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin on Tuesday afternoon in Ozark.

After dropping the opening game of the tournament against Eufaula, the Trojans now have wins over Abbeville and Dale County.

The Trojans are now 12-6 on the season.

Five different Trojans scored in the win on Tuesday. Akeives Shorts led the way with 22 points for the Trojans. He was one of four Trojans to score in double figures. Jywon Boyd scored 15 points and Cody Youngblood had 12. Zach Henderson finished with 10 points.

Dale County had just four players score. Their leading scorer finished with a game-high 36 points.

Shorts scored his first eight points in the opening quarter and the Trojans went into the second leading 16-12.

The Trojans held Dale County to just seven second quarter points and they went into the half leading 31-19.

The Trojans were outscored by Dale County 44-35 in the second half, but it was the Trojans who secured the nine-point win.

Tay Knox finished with seven points for the Trojans.

The Trojans will conclude play in the round robin on Wednesday when they take on Daleville beginning at 1:30 p.m.