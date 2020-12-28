Troy adds four-star cornerback

The Troy Trojans added to their 2021 signing class this weekend when they brought in four-star cornerback Taiyon Palmer after he transferred from North Carolina State.

Palmer becomes the 19th player to join Troy’s signing class.

Palmer was rated the No. 19 cornerback coming out of high school. Palmer was a high school teammate of Troy defensive lineman Will Choloh.

247 Sports rated Palmer the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. Palmer helped lead Archer High School to a 12-1 record and a berth in the quarterfinals during his senior season. He finished his career at Archer with nine interceptions and five touchdowns.

Palmer sat out his freshman year due to an injury. During his redshirt freshman season Palmer played in five games and recorded one tackle and one pass break up. Palmer played in 29 snaps against Florida State before suffering a season-ending injury.

Palmer played in five games for the Wolfpack in 2020. He finished with five tackles, half a tackle for a loss and a pass break up.

Palmer becomes the sixth player from the state of Georgia in Troy’s signing class. He also becomes the seventh defensive player to sign.