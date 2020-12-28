After opening round loss, trojans pull even in round robin

The Charles Henderson improved to 1-1 in the Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin Invitational on Monday afternoon when they defeated Abbeville 61-40.

The win improves Charles Henderson’s record on the season to 11-5.

Akeives Shorts finished with a team-high 17 points. He was one of three players to finish in double figures. Cody Youngblood (12 points) and Tay Knox (10 points) also finished in double figures.

The Trojans had five different players score in the opening quarter and went into the second leading 13-8. Shorts led the Trojans with six points in the second quarter and Charles Henderson went into halftime leading by 15 at 28-13. Shorts picked up 11 of his points in the second half. The Trojans had eight-second half points by Youngblood and went on to outscore Abbeville 33-27 in the second half.

Zack Henderson and Cari Burney each had six points and Kam Ousley added five. MJ Horne finished with three points and Kam Berry had two.

The Trojans fell to Eufaula 70-43 in their opening game of the Christmas in the Ozarks Round Robin Invitational on Saturday.

Eufaula outscored the Trojans 28-17 in the second half and defeated the Trojans by 27 points.

The loss at the time dropped the Trojans to 10-5 on the season.

Knox and Shorts both finished in double figures. Knox led the way with 15 points and Shorts finished with 13. DJ Wheeler finished with five points, Ousley had three points and Horne had two points. Burney finished with one point.

After scoring just seven first quarter points, the Trojans went into the break 42-26. The Trojans added six more points in the third and 11 more in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans will continue play in the invitational when they take on Dale County beginning at 1:30 p.m. They will close out the round robin on Wednesday against Daleville beginning at 1:30 p.m.