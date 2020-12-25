12-22 Police Reports
Arrests
12-22-2020
Brantley, Kendarius Dashun, Age 31, North Ridge Circle, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest
Bundy, Richard Alan, Age 38, County Road 4341, Brundidge, Theft of Property Fourth Degree
Daniels, Kenderick Deron, Age 46, Spring Street, Luverne, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cartwright, Jason Bryan, Age 38, S Franklin Drive, Capias and Harassment
Ballard, Timothy, Age 48, County Road 5532, alias writ of arrest
12-23-2020
Boyd, Johanne Anne, Age 53, Ash Street, Brundidge, Contempt of Court
Incident Reports
12-21-2020
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on County Road 5516
Harassment at Sunset Villas Apartments
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Motes Street
12-22-2020
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on County Road 5520
Damage to Property on Rose Circle
Theft of Lost Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Damage to Property on Rose Circle
Theft of Lost Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Mc Neil Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree Montgomery Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231
Domestic Dispute on Henderson Drive
Criminal Mischief on DR LC McMillian Avenue
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Minchner Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, Resisting Arrest, Trespass Warning, Found Property and Use of Force on Us Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on S Brundidge Street
Harassment on US Hwy 29
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on N Three Notch Street
Harassment on US Hwy 231
Criminal Mischief Second Degree and Domestic Violence Third Degree on Henderson Drive
Harassment and Use of Force on Elm Street
Domestic Dispute on county Road 5532
12-23-2020
Harassment on Cowart circle
Theft of Property Third Degree on Anannias Road
Suspicious circumstances on Rose Circle
Suspicious circumstances on Elm Street
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
