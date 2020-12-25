12-22 Police Reports

Arrests

12-22-2020

Brantley, Kendarius Dashun, Age 31, North Ridge Circle, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Bundy, Richard Alan, Age 38, County Road 4341, Brundidge, Theft of Property Fourth Degree

Daniels, Kenderick Deron, Age 46, Spring Street, Luverne, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cartwright, Jason Bryan, Age 38, S Franklin Drive, Capias and Harassment

Ballard, Timothy, Age 48, County Road 5532, alias writ of arrest

12-23-2020

Boyd, Johanne Anne, Age 53, Ash Street, Brundidge, Contempt of Court

Incident Reports

12-21-2020

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on County Road 5516

Harassment at Sunset Villas Apartments

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Motes Street

12-22-2020

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on County Road 5520

Damage to Property on Rose Circle

Theft of Lost Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Damage to Property on Rose Circle

Theft of Lost Property Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Mc Neil Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree Montgomery Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231

Domestic Dispute on Henderson Drive

Criminal Mischief on DR LC McMillian Avenue

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Minchner Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, Resisting Arrest, Trespass Warning, Found Property and Use of Force on Us Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on S Brundidge Street

Harassment on US Hwy 29

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on N Three Notch Street

Harassment on US Hwy 231

Criminal Mischief Second Degree and Domestic Violence Third Degree on Henderson Drive

Harassment and Use of Force on Elm Street

Domestic Dispute on county Road 5532

12-23-2020

Harassment on Cowart circle

Theft of Property Third Degree on Anannias Road

Suspicious circumstances on Rose Circle

Suspicious circumstances on Elm Street

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.