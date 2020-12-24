Hobdy, Jackson lead Trojans to win

The Troy Lady Trojans got back on the winning path Wednesday when they knocked off Central 52-36 on Wednesday afternoon in Eufaula.

The Trojans got 34 combined points by KK Hobdy and Kristian Jackson, who both up 17 points against Central. There were a total of three Trojans who finished in double figures. Raven Williams finished with 13 points.

Both Jackson and Williams put up seven first half points and the Trojans went into the locker room at halftime leading 22-11. The Trojans outscored Central 10-4 in the second quarter. Williams and Jackson both scored five third quarter points and the Trojans stretched their lead to 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hobdy helped seal the deal in the fourth quarter when she scored eight of her 17 points.

Deanna Jackson finished with three points for the Trojans and Madyson Ousley had two.