Varsity Patriots split with Abbeville Christian

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots took on Abbeville Christian on Monday evening in Abbeville.

The Patriots had six different players score the basketball in their win over the Generals.

Senior Javon Christian led the way with 26 points on Monday. Christian scored 11 of his 26 points in the opening quarter. Christian made seven 3-pointers in the win, three of which came in the opening quarter.

Drew Nelson and Mario Davenport each had 10 points for the Patriots. Avery Ernsberger added five points and Payne Jeffcoat added four points.

The Lady Patriots saw action on Monday night against Abbeville Christian. The Patriots fell to the Generals 42-36.

Lakin Harrell led the Patriots with 13 points to go along with two rebounds and one assist. Amity White finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Tiffany Johnson had five points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Patriots will travel to Phenix City on Tuesday to take on the Glenwood Gators.