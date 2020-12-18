Police Reports

Arrests

12-15-2020

Bundy, Chelsey Brianna-Morgan, Age 25, County Road 5516, Alias Writ of Arrest

Blair, Mitchell Quinterrious, Age 23, Railroad Avenue, Domestic Violence Third Degree

Carson, Gabriel Lee Maceo, Age 38, County Road 7703, Ramer, Alias Writ of Arrest

12-16-2020

Rodgers, Tisheria Leshay, Age 30, County Road 7714, Capias Warrant

Simmons, James Edward, Age 53, County Road 1166, Two Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Incident Reports

12-14-2020

Criminal Trespass on county Road 2290

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card on US Hwy 231

Domestic Violence and Harassment on University Avenue

Suspicious circumstances on County Road 1101

12-15-2020

Driving while license revoked on County Road 2203

Harassment and Trespass Warning on US Hwy 231

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Trojan Way

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Railroad Avenue

Suspicious circumstances on Railroad Avenue

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on John M Long Avenue

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on N Three Notch Street

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Harassment on Railroad Avenue

12-16-2020

Damage to Property on US Hwy 231

Harassment on Lightfoot Drive

Theft of Article from Auto on US Hwy 231

Death Investigation on Northridge circle

Lost Property on South Brundidge Street

Damage property on Rose Circle

Domestic Dispute on Walter Drive

Domestic Dispute on County Road 5516

12-17-2020

Recovered vehicle on US Hwy 231

Business dispute at Southland Village

Suspicious circumstances on County Road 5516

Vehicle search on KW Drive

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.