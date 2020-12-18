Charles Henderson falls to Florala in semifinals

The Charles Henderson Trojans came up one point short in their 56-55 loss to Florala on Friday night in the semifinals of the Florala Christmas Tournament.

The loss for the Trojans sends them to the third place game on Saturday when they will play a familiar foe in Greenville.

The loss for the Trojans drops them to 10-3 on the season.

A couple of 3-pointers by Cody Youngblood helped give the Trojans a lead in the opening quarter before going into the second ahead 12-7.

Five different Trojans scored in the second quarter. Led by Youngblood’s six points, the Trojans outscored Florala 19-12 in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 31-19.

The Trojans were outscored 19-12 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the final quarter. Akeives Shorts scored 10 fourth quarter points, but the Trojans came up one point short.

Six different Trojans scored on Friday night. Cody Youngblood led the way for the Trojans with 20 points. Akeives Shorts also finished in double figures with 19 points. Cari Burney added six points, Zack Henderson and Jywon Boyd had four points and Tay Knox had three points.

Charles Henderson will take on Greenville with third place in the tournament on the line. Tip-off between the Trojans and Tigers is scheduled for 4 p.m.