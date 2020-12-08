Troy hosts Chattanooga

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team looks to pick up their second-straight win on Wednesday when they host Chattanooga at noon inside Trojan Arena.

After knocking off LaGrange College in record fashion on Monday, the Trojans look for win number three on Monday.

The Trojans set the program scoring record on Monday when they defeated LaGrange 131-57.

“We started the game with five seniors, and we ended the game with five freshmen.,” head Chanda Rigby said after the game. “Everyone on our roster contributed and had fun tonight. We will all look back on the night that we broke the scoring record with fond memories. We appreciate the fans that were there supporting us and sharing in our victory.”

Six different Trojans scored in double figures led by Tiyah, who finished with a career high 30 points. Alexus Dye had 20 points, while Tyasia Moore added 15 as did freshman Janiah Ellis. Freshman and former Charles Henderson Trojan Samira Moore finished with 10 points.

The Trojans now turn their attention to Moc team that enters Wednesday’s contest 0-1 after they fell to UAB 78-58 on Sunday. Bria Dial led the Mocs in that game, finishing with 20 points. She was the only Chattanooga player to finish in double figures.

This will be just the second meeting between the two schools. The Trojans defeated the Mocs 90-51 last season at Trojan Arena.

Wednesday’s game can be seen on ESPN+