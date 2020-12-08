Patriots defeat CCA

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots defeated Crenshaw Christian Academy 78-38 on Tuesday evening in Troy.

The win for the Patriots improves their record on the season to 4-1 and now have won three consecutive games after dropping their season opener against Macon-East.

After outscoring CCA 14-8, the Patriots scored 29 second quarter points and went into halftime leading 29-18 after outscoring the Cougars 15-10 in the second period.

The Patriots scored 36 points in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth to secure the comfortable win.

10 different Patriots scored in the win. Austin Cross led the way with 25 points, Javon Christian finished with 15 and Mario Davenport had 10. Drew Nelson and Payne Jeffcoat each had six points and Jay Taylor had five. Jeff Knotts, Cade Renfroe and Gavin Williams each had three points.

The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Morgan Academy Senators.