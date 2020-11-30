Trojans fall to Enterprise on the road, 57-46

For the second time this season the Charles Henderson Trojans fell to Enterprise on Monday night. The Trojans were outscored in the second half 31-24 and ultimately fell 57-46.

The loss for the Trojans drops them to 6-2 on the season.

Five Trojan players got on the board on Monday. Akeives Shorts led the way for the Trojans with 19 points. He was the lone Trojan to score in double figures in the loss. Jywon Boyd finished with eight points, while Tay Knox had seven. Zach Henderson and Cody Youngblood each had six points.

Shorts had nine of his points in the opening quarter. The Trojans went into the second quarter tied with Enterprise at 14. The Trojans were outscored in the second quarter 12-8 and went into halftime down by four at 26-22.

After being held scoreless in the second quarter, Shorts scored 10 second half points. The Trojans will be back in action on Friday when they host Highland Home.