Lady Patriots improve to 2-0 with win over the Kings

Six different Lady Patriots scored in Pike’s 43-29 win over the Wiregrass Kings on Monday evening in Dothan.

Monday’s game was the Lady Patriots’ second game of the season. They have gotten off to a 2-0 start.

For the second time this season, the Patriots were led by in scoring by senior Tiffany Johnson. The senior finished with 12 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Lakin Harrell added nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Amity White, Caroline Senn and Ivy White each scored six points for the Patriots. White added three rebounds and two assists.

Mikalah Griffith had four points and one assist.

The Patriot boys followed up with a win of their own over the Kings, 84-80.

Austin Cross led the Patriots with 24 points, while Javon Christian added 21. Drew Nelson finished with 13, while Elijah Caldwell had nine.