Troy sweeps Kent State in mid-week series Published 9:03 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Troy Trojans baseball team stretched its winning streak to seven straight games with a pair of victories over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Troy picked up a dominant 6-2 win in game one on Tuesday. Will Butcher led Troy at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Ethan Kavanagh went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Michael Osmond got the win on the mound, striking out three batters along with giving up one hit and no runs in two innings pitched. In four innings on the mound, Luke Lyon struck out three batters and gave up three hits and one earned run. Garrett Gainous also struck out four batters and gave up one hit and one earned run in one and 2/3 innings pitched.

In game two, things got much more dramatic. Troy jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning but Kent State answered by scoring five runs in the second inning. Troy cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the second but Kent State went on to score five more runs over the next four innings to go up 10-4.

Troy chipped away at the lead over the next two innings with Kent State hanging on to a 11-8 lead going into the ninth inning. Then, Blake Sutton hit an RBI double that drove home both Kyle Mock and Shane Lewis to cut the lead to 11-10. Next, Kavanagh belted a walk-off single that drove home Sutton to the tie score and Aidan Glory for the winning run.

“Those who stayed until the end certainly had a fun ending to a heck of a ballgame,” Troy Coach Skylar Meade said. “It certainly wasn’t a masterpiece at times with some of the things that happened, but when you’re connected as a team, great moments can happen, such as this. Really proud of the guys staying together amidst a weird game.”

Kavanaugh had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Gilroy also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs, while Myers went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run. Ozark’s Bryan Brooks also hit a homer.

A total of seven Trojan pitchers touched the mound in game two, while Dylan King earned the win. King struck out four batters and gave up no hits or runs in one and 2/3 innings pitched. Ryan Pettys also struck out four batters and gave up two hits and two earned runs in two innings pitched. Connor Burt and Jacob Roettgen both struck out three batters.

Troy hits the road this weekend for a series against Northwestern State March 1-3.