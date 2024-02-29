Suspects in Ulta thefts extradited to Troy Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Troy Police Department responded to reports of theft at Ulta Beauty in the 1300 block of U.S. 231 on December 23, 2023, and January 28, 2024. In each case there was merchandise taken that exceeded $ 2,500.00 in value.

The Police Department has since been able to identify the suspects in both cases and arrests have been made. On February 13, 20-year-old Amaria Dickerson-Jordan, of Mobile, was located by authorities in Santa Rosa County Florida, and arrested for the theft that occurred at ULTA on December 23, 2023. Dickerson-Jordan was extradited by Troy Police to the Troy City Jail where she has been charged with organized retail theft and is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Pike County Jail.

On February 14, 19-year-old K’Dorien Bumpers, of Mobile, was located and arrested by authorities in Baldwin County for both the thefts that occurred at Ulta. Bumpers is being held in the Baldwin County Jail for other similar offenses. When she bonds, she will be extradited to Troy.

On February 21, 19-year-old Sequoia Ruffin, of Mobile, was located by authorities in Mobile and arrested. Ruffin has been extradited by Troy Police to the Troy City Jail where she has been charged with organized retail theft and is being held on a $30,000 bond in the Pike County Jail.

Troy Police Detectives have worked very hard to identify, charge and bring these individuals to justice.

The Troy Police Department asks anyone who witnesses a crime, to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.