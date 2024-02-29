Pike Lib Golf competes at Wynlakes Invitational Published 9:10 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Pike Liberal Arts Golf team joined numerous other schools from all over the state in Montgomery this week for the two-day Wynlakes Invitational and finished 14th out of 28 teams.

Pike Lib shot 339 on day one and 337 on day two. Braden Prestwood finished tied for sixth overall, shooting 73 on day one and 75 on day two. Jackson Cleveland shot 83 on day one and 76 on day two, while Sawyer Keck shot 85 on day one and 86 on day two. Carter Nelson shot 92 on day one and 95 on day two, while Bryant Swindall shot 96 on day one and 101 on day two.

Cullman High School took the tournament crown with Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Daphne, Enterprise, Spain Park, Fairhope, Auburn, Alabama Christian, Oak Mountain, Northridge, Montgomery Academy and Bayside Academy rounding out the 13 schools ahead of PLAS.