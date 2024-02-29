Johnson Center for the Arts finds art opportunities at The Book Store Published 5:37 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The spring sale is on at the Book Store at the Troy Public Library.

And, it didn’t take long for Andrea Pack, director of the Johnson Center for Arts, to take advantage of the buy-one, get-one free offer on books. And, that’s a real deal because most books are always only one dollar.

Books are for reading and, once read, they can also have other purposes, including art projects.

Pack said, the armload of books she had chosen for the JAC are for a fun, learning art project.

The youngsters who take part in an upcoming Saturday morning at the JCA.

Pack said the kids will create their own covers for the books and, then, will have an opportunity to take the books home to enjoy another art form…reading.

All items at the Book Store are now buy one, get one free, including games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, magazines, and other item of interest to all ages.

The Book Store is open during regular Troy Public Library hours.