Tupper has wacky week planned to honor Dr. Seuss Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The wind was whipping Wednesday so March may be coming in like a lion. However, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is prepared with a slate of activities to enjoy even when the March winds are blowing.

Garneshia Lampley, library coordinator, said Tupper’s celebration of Dr. Seuss’ Birthday will get off to a fast start on Saturday, March 2, with a Dr. Seuss Birthday Party at 10 a.m.

Lampley said kids are invite to come ready for a wacky time of games, crafts and a few surprises that, together, will make for a fun and whacky time!

And, the Dr. Seuss Birthday Party will be the beginning of Tupper’s “Seuss on the Loose Week and Dress-Up Days.”

On Saturday, kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite Seuss character. On Monday, March 4, kids are encouraged to come dressed as the Cat in the Hat or wear red and black.

“On Tuesday, all kids will dress like animals or wear clothes with animals or animal prints.

And, who knows, they just might want to be Put in the Zoo.

Wednesday will be Wacky Wednesday, a time for dressing wacky, mismatched and colorful.

Thursday will be a time to dress like the Lorax or wear orange and yellow.

Friday will be Fox in the Socks Day at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library.

Lampley said kids will be invited and encouraged to dress funny, crazy or mismatched.

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday is a time to enjoy the wackiness in all of us and it’s also a time to read about

Dr. Seuss who created all the fun characters that even grownup kids enjoy reading about all year long, Lampley said.