TPL Book Store BOGO offer

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

The Book Store at the Troy Public Library always has a dollar deal for people of all ages and with a variety of interests.

Iris Byrd, Book Store manager, said community support is a prime reason for the large selection of reading materials, board games, puzzles and other forms of home entertainment throughout the year. 

“The Book Store always appreciates donations but, right now, we are very limited in space,” Byrd said. “We don’t have enough space to store all the donations we have. So, we are offering books, magazines, games, CDs, DVDs, board games, records, just a large selection of entertainment items for all interests and all ages, all for buy one, get one free.”

A large number of the selections at the Books Store are priced at one dollar so that makes the on-going, overstocked sale more than a good deal.

Hours for the Book Store at the Troy Public Library are 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

