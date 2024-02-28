Free prostate cancer screening offered Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Urology Health Foundation in Birmingham will hold a free prostate cancer screening for men 40 years and older on from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Pike County Health Department at 900 South Franklin Drive in Troy.

Dr. Thomas Moody, president of the Urology Health Foundation in Birmingham said it is now more important than ever for those at highest risk to be screened if they have delayed being screened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of male cancer-related deaths in the United States,” Moody said. “African-American men are at special risk for the disease, with the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.”

The prostate screenings are free and will only take a few minutes and might be a red flag warning that could save one’s life.