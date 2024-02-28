Area Softball: ZCHS bests Ariton, CHHS throttles Highland Home Published 7:20 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (10-0) remained undefeated with a 6-2 win over the Ariton Lady Purple Cats (4-3) on Tuesday.

Riley Bannin led ZCHS at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs, while Kennedy Hussey went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Elida Velazquez scored two runs and earned a double.

Sydney Boothe got the win in the circle with a strikeout, while giving up one hit and one earned run in two innings pitched. Bannin also mowed down seven batters and gave up one hit and no earned runs in five innings pitched.

For Ariton, Sydney Adams and Beth Dixon scored one run each, while Caitlyn Webb had two RBIs. Dixon pitched all seven innings and struck out three batters, while giving up 10 hits and four earned runs.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (4-4) throttled the Highland Home Lady Squadron by a score of 21-2 on Tuesday. CHHS scored eight runs in the first inning and exploded to score 10 in the third, as well.

Camille Lewis went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and three runs, while Aderian Greenwood went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Keirstin Gamble, Molly Garrett and Savannah Turner scored two runs each, while Reece Garrett and Jada Jones scored one run. Calleigh Compton scored four runs.

Janazia Cantlow pitched two innings and struck out three batters, while giving up no hits or runs, while Katy Lynn Lee struck out one batter and gave up no hits and one earned run in one inning in the circle.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (3-5) defeated the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 17-1 on Tuesday, as well. Jada Duncan led PCHS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs. Alyssa Hiersche went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Paloma Cain-Munoz went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Ky Wilkerson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

Abigail Griffin gave up four hits and one earned run in three innings pitched, while Wilkerson made her debut in the circle with one strikeout and no hits or runs allowed.