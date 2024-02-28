Area Baseball: Pike Lib tops 5A Headland, CHHS falls to Opp Published 7:01 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (7-0) earned a resounding 7-2 win over the Class 5A Headland Rams on Tuesday night.

The Patriots were led by a dominant performance from John Lott on the mound, as he struck out 10 batters and gave up just two hits and no earned runs in four innings pitched. Dawson Bradford also struck out three batters and gave up no hits or runs in his three innings pitched.

Lott also led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two runs. Kade Brookins also scored two runs, while Houston Gunter and Pruitt Vaughan scored one run each. Luke Barron earned a double for the Patriots and had three RBIs.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (2-6) lost a heartbreaker 8-7 to the Opp Bobcats. CHHS led 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when the Bobcats exploded to score five runs, including a walk-off RBI single to win the game.

Wes Templin led Charles Henderson at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs. Cole Pugh struck out four batters, while giving up a hit and no earned runs in three innings pitched.

The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-2) lost 14-10 to the Geneva County Bulldogs. Geneva County scored eight runs in the final two innings to take the victory.

Wes Braisted led ZCHS at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Brady Flowers went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, while Austin Jordan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Flowers pitched three innings and gave up three hits with five hits and seven earned runs, while Jordan struck out four batters along with giving up three hits and two earned runs in four innings on the mound.