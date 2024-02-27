Troy Athletics teams with Mano’s Wine for commemorative Troy wine bottles Published 8:45 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

On Tuesday, Troy University Athletics announced that it had entered into a partnership with Mano’s Wine to create special commemorative wine bottles celebrating Troy Football’s back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Championships.

Mano’s Wine is a Kansas City, Missouri, based company, which offers full-bodied California Cabernet Sauvignon. Troy and Mano’s Wine will team up for three exclusively designed commemorative Troy Football bottles for fans to purchase. One bottle will celebrate Troy’s Sun Belt Championships, while there will be a Power T bottle and a fully customizable bottle that graduation year and name can be added to along with the Troy University seal.

The customizable bottle is $59.95, while the other two are $44.95.

“As the first officially licensed collegiate wine in the State of Alabama, we are proud to further expand our offerings with our partners through Mano’s Wines,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Championships last a lifetime, and we are thrilled to offer a new etched wine bottle featuring our back-to-back Sun Belt Championships logo to commemorate our 2023 football championship. This is one more way in which our fans can celebrate this wonderful accomplishment with officially licensed merchandise, and we look forward to creating more championship bottles in the future.”

Troy fans can purchase their bottles now, at TroyTrojans.com/TroyWine.