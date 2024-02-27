Pike County Heart Walk receives strong local support Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The annual Pike County Heart Walk was held Monday night at the Troy Sports Complex in support of local projects and the American Heart Association.

The Pike County Heart Board members were pleased with both the support of local health and safety awareness agencies and the many who took part in the Pike County Heart Walk.

“All members of the Pike County Heart Board were pleased with the turnout Monday night,” said Tracey Davis, treasurer. We had an estimated 175 in attendance and about 22 vendors to include Troy Regional Medical Center, Charles Henderson Child Health Center, Troy Recreation Department, and Pike Internal Medicine to name a few.”

Davis said the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association has presented five AEDs, to local school this past year and, Monday night, the chapter donated AEDs to both The Boys and Girls Club and Common Ground.

An AED, automated external defibrillators, is a medical device designed to analyze the heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to victims of ventricular fibrillation to restore the heart rhythm to normal.

Davis said having an AED provides extra protection for school students and group gathering, to include the Boys and Girls Club and Common Ground.

Davis expressed appreciation the agencies that participated in the 2024 Pike County Heart Walk and to the vendors who took time to bring awareness to heart disease as the leading cause of death for both men and women.

Members of the Pike County Heart Board are: Teresa Doty, president; Elizabeth Burdick, vice president; Alicia Whittington, secretary, and Tracey Davis, treasurer, expressed appreciation to all vendors who participated and to the many who came in support of the Pike County Heart Board and the American Heart Association.