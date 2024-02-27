Obituaries, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Published 7:53 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Reverend Ralph

Eugene Avera

Reverend Ralph Eugene Avera, age 83, a long time resident of Troy, was called to eternal rest on February 25, 2024. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with the Reverend J. C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Bill Gorey, Chuck Caraway, Chase Caraway, Jason Reeves, Allen Reeves, Hunter Reeves, and Harrison Reeves serving as Pall Bearers. Reverend Avera will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Reverend Avera lost his parents at an early age and spent the years 1949-1961, living at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home I in Hapeville, Georgia. He is a graduate of Hapeville High School and attended Truitt McConnell Junior College from 1961-1962. Reverend Avera received his pastoral degree from Baptist Bible Institute in Graceville, Florida on May 11, 1965. Over the years Reverend Avera had the privilege of pastoring many churches in and around the Troy area.

On July 3, 1965, Reverend Avera married Willene Day at Dorcas Baptist Church in Jack, Alabama. They were married for 56 years until she was called to her eternal rest in 2021. They had a wonderful life together and God blessed them with two daughters; Jennifer Avera and Judy Avera Armstead.

Reverend Avera was preceded in death by his wife, Willene Day Avera; parents, Edwin Patrick Avera and Lucille Avera; sister, Marguerite Owens; brother, Donald Patrick Avera; father-in-law, Robert Richard Day, and mother-in-law, Willie Dell Day.

Reverend Avera is survived by his daughters, Jenny Avera, Judy Avera Armstead, son-in-law Micheal Armstead, a precious Grandson MJ Armstead and numerous nieces and nephews.

The daughters wish to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers Linda Thomas, Elaine McCleod, and Clara Boyd who gave excellent, loving care to their father for over 2 years. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Avera family.

John Oree Grimes

John Oree Grimes, age 91, a resident of the Spring Hill Community, passed away peacefully at Crenshaw Community Hospital on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Ramona Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Center Ridge Methodist Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Oree proudly served in the United States National Guard from December 1955 until March 1956. He then served in the United States Navy until October 1957 where he served on the bayfield – an attack troop transport. He worked for the City of Troy in the utilities department for 29 1/2 years and was a member of the Center Ridge Methodist Church. Oree loved to fish and was an avid Braves baseball fan but loved his family most of all.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years: Edith Bundy Grimes; parents: Pearlie and Effie Crenshaw Grimes; brothers: Thomas Lee Grimes, Ovie Dee Grimes; and son-in-law: Rev. Kenneth Hudgens.

He is survived by his daughter: Lynn Grimes Hudgens; grandson: Zach Hudgens (Kellie); sister-in-law: Peggy Grimes; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care John Oree received at Luverne Health and Rehabilitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center Ridge Cemetery Fund c/o Joyce Boutwell 583 County Road 2254, Troy AL, 36079.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.