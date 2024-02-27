Ariton drops Monday matchup to Wicksburg

Published 8:28 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The reigning Class 2A State Champion Ariton Purple Cats lost a heartbreaker 3-2 to the Wicksburgh Panthers on Monday.

The two sides remained tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Wicksburg – facing two outs – scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Ariton never got into scoring position in the seventh to try and tie the score.

Mylers Tyler, Dalton Murphy and Ian Senn each had a hit for the Cats, while Aven Cook and Jessie Pelham scored one run each. Austin Evans pitched five innings and struck out three batters, while giving up three hits and no earned runs.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More newsletter

ALEA investigating explosive device detonated in Montgomery

COLUMN: Of Work and Generational Conflict

Black History Month at Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library

Wrestling back in the ring in Pike County

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you think gambling should be legal in Alabama?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events