Ariton drops Monday matchup to Wicksburg Published 8:28 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The reigning Class 2A State Champion Ariton Purple Cats lost a heartbreaker 3-2 to the Wicksburgh Panthers on Monday.

The two sides remained tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Wicksburg – facing two outs – scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Ariton never got into scoring position in the seventh to try and tie the score.

Mylers Tyler, Dalton Murphy and Ian Senn each had a hit for the Cats, while Aven Cook and Jessie Pelham scored one run each. Austin Evans pitched five innings and struck out three batters, while giving up three hits and no earned runs.