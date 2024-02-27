ALEA investigating explosive device detonated in Montgomery Published 8:06 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Special Agents with ALEA are investigating an explosive device that detonated in Montgomery last weekend.

According to the statement, ALEA received notification of a suspicious package near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street in Montgomery on Feb. 26. Investigators determined that the package was an explosive device that had been detonated on the morning of Feb. 24.

According to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the explosive device was detonated outside of his office.

ALEA said that that there were no injuries reported or any damage to nearby buildings. Troopers assigned to ALEA’s Protective Services Division and Special Agents assigned to ALEA’s Hazardous Device Unit worked with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Montgomery Police Department and deemed the area safe.

ALEA is asking anyone with potential information related to the incident to contact ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) immediately, at (334) 676-7890 or 1-855-75-CRIME.