Wrestling back in the ring in Pike County Published 5:52 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The sport of wrestling was back in Pike County Saturday night at the Cattleman Complex.

Wrestling has been a big draw for the local area in years past, however, Anita Williams, owner, of Grace Championship Wrestling, said wrestling is making itself known again, especially in small town venues.

“Wresting is a spectator sport and it’s one that all ages can enjoy,” Williams said. “We were excited to be at Cattleman Park on Saturday night. We love Troy and look forward to being back and our plan is to have a match here once about every three months.”

The wrestling match Saturday night was to feature Buff Bagwell who is well-known in the wrestling world, but an injury kept him out of the ring.

Williams said there was some disappointment that Buff Bagwell would not wrestle but he has had surgery and, hopefully, will be back soon.

“At Grace Championship Wrestling, we have outstanding wrestlers and some of them are young,” Williams said. “Adam Cross, Sam Knox and Jayden Steel and my husband, Cowboy Booty Love, all wrestle for us and my husband is also a trainer. We have the trainer and the facilities for those who are interested in becoming a wrestler.”