Troy sweeps Harvard in weekend series Published 10:01 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The Troy Trojans (7-1) continued their hot start to the baseball season by sweeping the Harvard Crimson in a weekend series.

Troy opened up the series with a 4-3 win on Feb. 23 in dramatic fashion. With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Shane Lewis stole home on a wild pitch for the walk-off victory.

Kole Myers was hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, two RBIs and two runs. Luke Lyon got the win on the mound, striking out four batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Grayson Stewart handled six innings and struck out three batters along with giving up two hits and three earned runs.

While the first game was a close, dramatic finish the rest of the series would be all Troy. The Trojans blasted their way to a 14-3 win on Saturday as the Trojans hit three homers in the win. Ozark’s Brooks Bryan, Will Butcher and Mikey Bello each belted home runs for the Trojans.

Butcher went 2-for-3 at the plate with a homer, three RBIs and two runs, while Bello went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Logan Ross got the win on the mound, striking out one batter and giving up five hits and no earned runs in five innings pitched.

On Sunday, Troy closed out the series with a dominant 11-1 win in seven innings, run-ruling the Cardinals for the second consecutive game.

The Troy bats were on fire once again with both Bryan and Myers homering on the day. Bryan went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs, while Myers was 1-for-1 with a home run, one RBI and three runs. Cole Hartzog earned the win on the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up seven hits with one earned run in four and 1/3 innings pitched.

Myers has been one of the top hitters in the entire country in the early parts of the season, as he currently boats a .560 batting average with an outstanding .718 on-base percentage and 1.320 slugging percentage. He’s already belted six home runs on the year, which is tied for the best in the country.

Troy hosts Kent State Feb. 27-28 and then heads to Northwestern State for a series this weekend.