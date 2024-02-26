Troy Softball goes undefeated at Mercer Invitational Published 11:15 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The Troy Trojans (14-4) went 5-0 at the Mercer Softball Invitational on the campus of Mercer University this weekend.

Troy started the weekend off with a 9-1 win over Bryant on Feb. 23. The Trojans blasted five home runs in the win. Libby Baker went 2-for-2 at the plate with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs, while Cassidy Boltz went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and one run. Taylor McKinney went 1-for-1 with a home run, one RBI and two runs.

Haley Pittman pitched all five innings and struck out three batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run.

Later in the day, the Trojans bested host Mercer by a score of 3-1. After Mercer went up 1-0 in the third inning, Troy scored three unanswered runs to claim the win.

Jade Sinness went 3-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base, one RBI and one run. Baker pitched all eight innings and fanned a pair of batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

On Feb. 24, Troy shutout Morehead State 8-0. Boltz went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run, while McKinney went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Sinness also went 2-for-3 with three runs. Alyssa Faircloth pitched all five innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up two hits and pitching a shutout.

Troy followed up with an 8-7 win over Bryant later on Feb. 24. Troy went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 7-5 but scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win. Natalie Turner drove home Makaley Boswell for the winning run.

Boswell went 2-for-4 with two runs, while D’Aun Riggs went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Audra Thompson also hit a home run in the win. Oliva Cato pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up three hits and two earned runs. Kate Peters gave up six hits and three earned runs in three and 2/3 innings in the circle.

Troy closed out the tournament with a 12-3 win over Morehead State on Feb. 25. Troy hit three homers in the tournament finale. Boltz went 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer, four RBIs and a run, while Riggs went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Thompson and Kayden Dunn also earned home runs in the win. Pittman got the win in the circle with six strikeouts, while giving up four hits and no earned runs in four innings pitched.

Troy travels to Mississippi State this weekend for more tournament action against Samford, Mississippi State and Alcorn State.