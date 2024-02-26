Troy men, women pick up weekend hoops wins Published 10:44 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams earned Saturday Sun Belt Conference victories as the men topped ULM 84-78 and the women spoiled rival South Alabama’s Senior Night with an 88-79 win.

The women won their fifth straight game to take command of second place of the conference. Troy shot 45.6 percent from the field against South Alabama, while holding the Jags to 35.8 percent shooting. The Trojans also dominated the rebound battle 52-29 and forced 14 turnovers.

Tai’Sheka Porchia once again earned a doube-double for the Trojans, tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five steals. Nia Daniel also led Troy with 21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Makayia Hallmon added 18 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win.

“Very thankful to come into South Alabama’s house and get the win. It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, we didn’t have the energy, and South took advantage of it,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “They had great energy and we were down going into the half. When the coaches were talking before going into the locker room, it seemed like the players talked things over and knew what needed to be done.

“They brought all the energy on all levels. We shrunk the court and went man-to-man, and we pulled it out. We still have big strides to make before we get to our goal. We need to bring energy from the tip, and that’s going to be our battle cry.”

Meanwhile, the men shot 50 percent from the field against ULM and held the Warhawks to 47.3 percent shooting, while the Trojans lost the rebound battle 29-27 but forced 18 turnovers.

“We knew ULM was going to fight. They play hard. They have some good players. They do a great job on the boards,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “It was senior night, so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I do think we got lackadaisical mentally with a couple of possessions in the second half to let them back into it…We knew it was going to be a battle and I’m thankful that our guys figured out how to finish the job.”

Christyon Eugene led Troy with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Myles Rigsby tallied 19 points, four steals and five rebounds. Dothan’s Thoma Dowd earned 14 points and three rebounds, while Tayton Conerway came off the bench to earn 12 points, six assists and three steals.

The men will play Louisiana on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on the road, while the women host Appalachian State on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.