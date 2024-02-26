Charles Henderson competes at Jonah McWaters Baseball Tournament Published 9:42 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The Charles Henderson Trojans went 2-2 in the 20th Annual Jonah McWaters Baseball Tournament over the weekend.

After defeating Montgomery Catholic in the opening round, CHHS fell 8-7 to Trinity Presbyterian on Feb. 23. Charles Henderson took a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Trinity scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to earn the win, including a walk-off sacrifice fly to end the game.

CHHS earned five hits as a team, but both Cooper and Clay Johnson scored two runs each. Chase Vaznaian, Cole Pugh and Owen Pugh each scored one run. Clay Johnson pitched four and 1/3 innings and fanned eight batters, while giving up four hits and two earned runs.

The Trojans rebounded to knock off Geneva in the next round on Feb. 24 by a score of 6-4. Clay Johnson and Cole Pugh scored two runs each, while Josh Hooten and Kellen Stewart scored one run each. Parker Adams went the distance pitching seven innings and striking out four batters, while giving up nine hits and four earned runs.

Charles Henderson rematched Trinity later in the day in an elimination game and fell 8-6 despite leading for almost the entirety of the game. CHHS took a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth when Trinity exploded to score five runs to take the win and advance to the finals.

Vaznaian went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Clay Johnson scored three runs. Vaznaian pitched three and 1/3 innings and fanned three batters, while giving up three hits and two earned runs. Owen Pugh pitched one inning and struck out a pair of batters along with giving up two hits and one earned run.