Charles Henderson battles Pike County in Greenville Softball Tournament Published 10:31 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans met the Pike County Lady Bulldogs in the Greenville Softball Tournament on Feb. 24.

Charles Henderson came away with an 8-4 win over its county foes in the tournament despite Pike County attempting a late rally, scoring all four runs in the final inning.

Calleigh Compton had a big game at the plate for CHHS, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run, while Camille Lewis went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Jada Jones also went 2-for-4 with two runs. Compton pitched all five innings and struck out four batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run.

Ra’Vionna McKinney, Alahna Lewis, Haley Griffin and Paloma Cain-Munoz each scored a run for Pike County. Griffin and Cain-Munoz also each had doubles. Abigail Griffin pitched all four innings and struck out two batters, while giving up nine hits and four earned runs.

Earlier in the tournament, Charles Henderson beat LAMP by a score of 6-2, as well. Compton and Reece Garrett earned a double in the win, while Molly Garrett had a triple. Jones, Compton, Molly Garrett and Katy Lynn Lee scored one run each, while Reece Garrett scored two runs. Lewis pitched all four innings and mowed down 10 batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run.

Charles Henderson was eliminated in the tournament by Oak Grove by a score of 9-7. Both Compton and Molly Garrett hit home runs in the loss. Molly Garrett went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, one RBI and two runs. She also pitched four innings and struck out one batters, while giving up 11 hits and two earned runs.

Pike County beat Carver on Feb. 23 by a score of 15-0. Duncan went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs, while Abigail Griffin also earned a double. Alyssa Hiersche scored three runs, while Hailey Griffin and Cain-Munoz scored two runs each. Abigail Griffin pitched three innings and struck out six batters, while giving up one hit and no runs.

Pike County lost to Red Level by a score of 8-7 on Feb. 24 when Red Level won on a walk-off sacrifice bunt. Duncan went 2-for-3 at the plate for PCHS and earned two RBIs and two runs. Hiersche and Cain-Munoz both scored two runs, as well. Abigail Griffin pitched three innings and gave up eight hits and one earned run.