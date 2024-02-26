Black History Month at Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Published 5:55 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

“Black History at Tupper, 2024” at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on Saturday featured a walk-through museum set up with the vision of traveling back in time to meet African Americans who made an impact during, before, and after the Civil Rights Movement.

Garneshia Lampley, Library Coordinator, Children & Teen Services

said visitors were invited to watch documentaries including “Booker’s Place,” “The Georgia Gilmore Interview,” “The Story of Autherine Lucy Foster,” “Who Were the Freedom Riders?” “Children Crusaders,” “The Sunken History of Lake Martin,” and “The Illegal Arrival of America’s Last Slave Ship. “

“At the walk-through, we wanted to focus on African Americans whose accomplishments aren’t spoken of very often,” Lampley said. “Our goal is to help preserve Black History by teaching ourselves about Black History and then sharing it with our community.

“We hope that the Black History Month program promotes understanding and unity, but also ensures that African American achievements and stories are not forgotten,” Lampley said. “On behalf of Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, we would like to thank all of our participants and everyone who came out to support our program.”