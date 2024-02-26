Area Baseball: Ariton tops Goshen, PCHS drops doubleheader to Carver Published 10:14 am Monday, February 26, 2024

The Ariton Purple Cats bested Goshen by a score of 14-0 on Friday.

Ariton earned 11 hits as a team with Mylers Tyler going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Caden Collier, Aven Cook, Lawson Leger and Jessie Pelham scored two runs each. Addison Senn pitched two and 1/3 innings and fanned six batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Hughes Hammock also pitched two and 2/3 innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up one hit and preserving the shutout.

For Goshen, Tristan Drinkard earned the lone hit of the day. Gavin Davis pitched one and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs for the Eagles.

The Pike County Bulldogs dropped a pair of weekend matchups with Carver-Montgomery on Feb. 24, as well. In game one, Pike County lost 16-15 in a high scoring affair despite a late rally. The Bulldogs trailed 16-12 going into the bottom of the fifth inning but scored three runs to come within a run only to eventually drop the game.

Michael Gabel led Pike County at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and four runs, while Keldon Singleton went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Omari Barrow pitched three and 2/3 innings and mowed down 10 batters, while giving up six hits and seven earned runs. Gabel also pitched one and 1/3 innings and struck out three batters along with giving up three hits and two earned runs.

In game two, Pike County lost 11-4. Barrow went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, while Britt Albritton went 2-for-3 with a run. Singleton pitched one inning and retired one batter, while giving up five hits and eight earned runs. Mark Griffin pitched three innings and struck out three batters along with giving up one hit and one earned run.

The Zion Chapel Rebels lost their first game of the season by a score of 1-0 to New Brockton on Feb. 23. New Brockton scored its lone run in the top of the seventh inning to secure the victory.

Wes Braisted and Austin Jordan had one hit each for the Rebels. Braisted pitched six innings and fanned 11 batters, while giving up four hits and no earned runs.