Caroleene Dobson, US Congress, District 2 Candidate, Makes Another Visit to Troy Published 2:34 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

Caroleene Dobson, candidate for US Congress, District 2, made another stop in Troy today. This time to take in a Troy University baseball game as the Trojans take on Dobson’s alma mater Harvard. The Monroe County native is no stranger to Troy making numerous visits to support the Colley Senior Complex, speaker at Troy Rotary, Pike County Republican Party Executive Committee meeting, Pike County Republican Woman luncheon key note speaker, Pike County Economic Development tour and today’s Troy University baseball game.

Dobson commented, “With respect to my time in Pike County I’ve been so impressed with the amount of civic engagement here. Whether it’s at the fundraiser for the Colley Center or Troy Rotary club and of course Troy University I think you just have a lot of folks here that are invested in the community and giving back and participate and that’s huge. I feel that’s what’s missing in this country. To me Troy will always hold a special memory. I came to Alabama’s Girls State on Troy’s campus and that was kind of a pivotal experience in making me maybe want to one day be a public servant. So, I’ve always had fond memories of Troy but now I have only gained more respect for the folks here and all that’s going on here. Troy kind of lives the good and faithful servant in the Bible that you make the most of what you have and you have so many people here that are truly wanting to make this community better for their kids and are giving back in so many different ways and I think we’re missing that in a lot of other places throughout our country.”