Tree give-away a success

Published 7:18 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Volunteers from the Pike County Master Gardners and the TREASURE Forest Association distributed more than 900 trees to Pike County residents. The trees were provided by the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Volunteers from the Pike County TREASURE Forest and the Pike County Master Gardeners joined forces Thursday to provide more than 900 trees free to members throughout the community. The trees were provided by the Alabama Forestry Commission. The tree giveaway began at 11:30 a.m., however, the line began to form earlier. The tree giveaway was well planned and organized thanks to the efforts of the volunteers The line moved at a steady pace so there was little wait time.   

The trees available were hornbeam, tulip poplar scarlet oak, red bud, red maple, bald cypress, white dogwood, crab apple and persimmons. The tree giveaway was offered by the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association Pike County Chapter in coordination with the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Pike County Master Gardeners.

