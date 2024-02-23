TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 16-22)

Published 8:51 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

John Lott

Pike Liberal Arts School

Lott had a big week at the plate, going 7-for-9 in three Pike Lib wins with five RBIs, four runs and a stolen base. He also pitched two innings and struck out four batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs.

 

FEMALE

Kennedy Hussey

Zion Chapel High School

Hussey went 8-for-12 at the plate in four wins for Zion Chapel this week. She also stole four bases, while earning 12 RBIs and eight runs.

