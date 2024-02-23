PLAS, CHHS pick up wins in opening round of Jonah McWaters Tournament Published 8:28 am Friday, February 23, 2024

On day one of the 20th Annual Jonah McWaters Baseball Tournament, both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up Thursday wins on the campus of PLAS.

Charles Henderson earned its first win of the year by a score of 2-1 over the Montgomery-Catholic Knights. In the fourth inning, Parker Adams drove home Clay Johnson for the first run of the game and then CHHS extended its lead to 2-0 in the sixth, when Adams drove Cooper Johnson home again. Montgomery Catholic scored its lone run on an error in the seventh inning but couldn’t draw any closer.

Adams went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Cole Pugh pitched four innings and struck out three batters, while giving up three hits and no earned runs. Trenton Bryan also pitched two and 1/3 innings and fanned a pair of batters, while giving up two hits and no runs.

Also in the opening round, Pike Lib bested Straughn by a score of 6-4 despite falling behind 4-1 in the top of the third inning. Pike exploded to score five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the win.

Cole Garrott led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, while John Lott went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Pruitt Vaughan also went 1-for-1 with two runs and two walks.

Lott pitched two innings and struck out four batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. Dawson Bradford also pitched two innings and retired a pair of batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Rhodes Baker also pitched two innings and struck out two batters, while giving up no hits or earned runs.

Charles Henderson battles Trinity at 11 a.m. on Friday and Pike Lib meets Montgomery Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Elimination games start on Saturday morning.