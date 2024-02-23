Jason Powell talks ‘Petals From The Past’ Published 7:11 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Petals from the Past is more than a nursery; it’s a destination.

On Wednesday, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama was the destination for Jason Powell, who owns Petals from the Past along with his wife, Shelley, in Jemison.

Powell was at the museum at the invitation of the Pike County Master Gardeners and they were there in full force. In addition, there were many master gardeners from other locations and not a small number of those who wanted to know more.

And, who better than Jason Powell to lead them along the garden path.

For Powell, it all started with roses. As a graduate student studying landscape and horticulture at Texas A&M University, Powell worked with Dr. Bill Welch, an authority on antique roses and heirloom gardening.

Powell’s wife, Shelley, has a bachelor of science degree in horticulture from Texas A&M and knows more about plants than he knows.

The couple’s desire was, and continues to be, growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties.

And, there has been no argument from anyone who has visited Petals from the Past or attended one of Powell’s presentations.

And, just knowing he would be at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama was reason for excitement about spring gardening, said June Moore, a master gardener. Not only did those in attendance benefit from Powell’s knowledge, they were also able to purchase plants from his nursery at the conclusion of his program.

Jason Powell’s incredible knowledge and friendly disposition made for an outstanding educational presentation to the packed crowd at the Pioneer Museum, said Cathy Jorgenson, one of the event organizers.

“Folks were impressed with the variety of plants and shrubs that were discussed and then available for purchase following the event,” Jorgenson said. “The Pike County Gardeners were fortunate to get Jason Powell to travel to our location and share his passion of horticulture with our community to make it such a successful event.”

Jorgenson said having the horticulture presentation at the Pioneer Museum was especially fitting as the Pike County Master Gardeners are partnering with the museum to update the grounds with plants and shrubs purchased from Petals from the Past.

Kay Jinright, Pike County Master Gardener member, said Powell brought a wonderful assortment of shrubs, trees, border plants, camellias and roses that are good selections for the Pike County area.

“I was highly impressed with his wealth of knowledge of each plant,” Jinright said “He stressed the importance of having plants that provide color in the dreary winter months. He gave tips for having success with each plant, those that are deer tolerant, whether the plant can take full sun and those that like shade; and when to prune. He stressed the importance of eastern exposure of some plants and those that love morning sun and afternoon shade.”

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said attendance at the Petals from the Past, was very good, the program was engaging and there was no doubt that everyone, including her, benefitted from Powell’s presentation.

“My mother and grandfather had green thumbs and grew what might be called heritage plants,” she said.

“Although I’m not good with plants, after hearing Jason Powell’s presentation, I was encouraged and, now, I’m thinking, ‘I can do this.’”

And, like Tatom, those who came to Powell’s presentation with a rather limited knowledge of flower gardening, left thinking, “I, too, can do this.”