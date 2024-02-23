Edith Synco pens a second cookbook of ‘Kitchen Traditons’ Published 7:13 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

In 2020, Edith Dunn Synco released Fabulous Kitchen Traditions, which contained recipes and stories from family and friends.

Collecting and publishing the recipes was a love project for Edith, but she didn’t think she would do another book.

However, now several years later, Edith has more recipes to share. She has asked her family and friends to help create a second volume, titled “Fabulous Kitchen Traditions, Continued.”

This new edition will be even more fabulous, with recipes and tips for experienced cooks and novices alike.

Edith Synco has a love of cooking, testing recipes, and sharing great fellowship that comes from cooking and sharing a meal with others.

She said there has always been a tradition of using food to express joy, love, comfort, and creativity, and that is the goal of sharing this collection of dishes and stories from multiple generations.

Some recipes are old family favorites enjoyed as a tradition or as part of a celebration, while others are new recipes that are family favorites, that are perfect for any day of the week, Synco said.

These recipes, are not only delicious, most use ingredients that are easily found in the home pantry or local grocery store.

In addition to offering great recipes, all proceeds from the cookbook sales will benefit Edith’s church, Park Memorial Methodist projects.