Wrestling at Cattleman Park on Saturday

Published 5:14 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

Pro Wrestling will be back in Troy on February 24 for Grace Championship Wrestling’s “Cowboy Brawl” event at the Pike County Cattleman’s Association in Troy.

“Cowboy Brawl” will begin at 7 p.m. and the cost of admission is $15 for front row seats and $10 for general admission seating. Also, singer Kayley MacKenzie will be singing at the event. The Cattleman’s Association is located at 4100 Highway 231 South in Troy. 

