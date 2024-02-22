Troy women throttle Arkansas State on the road Published 9:18 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Troy Trojans (16-10, 12-3) picked up a dominating 77-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-13, 6-9) on Wednesday night on the road.

The win was the Troy women’s fourth straight and 13th win in the last 14 games. Troy shot 39.7 percent from the field, while ASU shot 35.3 percent. The nation’s No. 2 rebounding team – and leaders of the Sun Belt – was once again dominant on the boards as Troy outrebounded Arkansas State 47-42. The Trojans also forced 11 turnovers and scored 12 points off turnovers.

“It was a really good win on the road. This team took us to overtime last time, so we definitely have shown improvement over time,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “I wish our defense was consistent throughout, but when our defense was peaking, it was really good. Everyone got to play tonight, and everyone contributed. Big shoutout to Leilani Augmon, who came in and shot the ball well. It’s been a while since we’ve had someone come off the bench and have that type of confidence. Also, Mae Mae got her confidence back. She looked in complete control and it was fun to watch.”

Tai’Sheka Porchia chipped in with yet another double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds an two assists. She now has eight double-doubles on the year. Makayia Hallmon led Troy scorers with 15 points along with two assists, while Ja’Mia Hollings added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zay Dyer also scored 13 points and Leilani Augmon scored eight points with 10 rebounds.

The Trojan defense held the Sun Belt’s leading scorer – Izzy Higginbottom – to just 13 points in the win.

Troy travels to rival South Alabama this Saturday at 2 p.m.