Hope 4 Heroes information and benefits workshop Monday

The Hope 4 Heroes and Families Council on Substance Abuse will host a Veterans, Military Members and Families Information and Benefits Workshop on Monday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Trojan Center at 122 Trojan Center, in Troy.

Randy Ross, Pike County Veterans Affairs officer, said the workshop topics will include enrolling in VA services, identifying priority groups, determining the difference between, a veteran and humanitarian and understanding the PACT and Cleland Dole (WW) Acts

“This information and benefit workshop will be a very informative and beneficial for those who attend,” said Randy Ross, Pike County Veterans Affairs officer.

“An opportunity for one-on-one questions and answers, will be available so veterans should bring their DD214, Certificate of Reference and ID,” Ross said.

For more information, contact 334-262-1629 or veteran @cosancadd.org.