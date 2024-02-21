Troy Baseball dominates Florida A&M Published 10:52 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Troy Trojans (4-1) baseball team picked up a 13-2 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday.

Troy was led at the plate by Kyle Mock, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Ethan Kavanagh also went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Bryan Brooks went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Garrett Gainous got the win on the mound with one strikeout along with two hits and no earned runs allowed in one inning pitched. Connor Burt struck out five batters and gave up one hit with no runs in two innings, while Ryan Pettys struck out three batters and giving up no hits or runs in an inning pitched. Noah Manning also struck out two batters and gave up no hits or runs in one inning on the mound.

Troy will play Harvard in a home series this weekend.