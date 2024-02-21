Sacred Harp singing Saturday at Pioneer Museum Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host the Annual Sacred Harp Singing from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sacred Harp singing is a tradition of sacred choral music that originated in New England and was later perpetuated and carried on in the American South. It features the singing of the music notes rather than the words of the hymns.

“Sacred Harp is the music of our ancestors and continues to be sung throughout the United States today, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

Sacred Harp singers from the local area and, also, Alabama’s mountains, make up the hollow square which is the seating arrangement for a sacred harp singing.

Many people have never heard the old way of singing so some come to the Shape Note Singing just for the listening experience, Tatom said. “Others come because they are interested in learning more about shape note singing and, perhaps, sing along.”

To encourage interest in shape note singing, Tatom said those who would like to come and experience the “old way” of singing, will be admitted to the museum free to the museum.