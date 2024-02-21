Pike Lib Golf captures tournament crown

Published 10:21 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike Lib boys and girls golf teams won tournament action on Feb. 20. (Photo by Candace Nelson)

The Pike Liberal Arts School golf team hosted tournament action at the Troy Country Club on Tuesday and PLAS came away with the first place finish.

Pike Lib boys finished first overall wiht a score of 309, while Opp came in second with a score of 326. Also competing at the tournament was Kinston, Dothan, Rehobeth and Straughn.

Pike’s Braden Prestwood was also the medalist with a score of 68, while Jackson Cleveland shot 75, Sawyer Keck shot 82, Bryant Swindall shot 92 and Carter Nelson shot 84.

The Pike Lib girls’ golf team also took first place with a score of 345, defeating both Rehobeth’s A-team and B-team.

Taylor Ellis was the medalist for the girls team, shooting 104, while Alden O’Connor shot 129 and Avery Greene shot 112.

