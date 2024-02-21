Next week busy for Pike County Extension Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Pike County Extension Office will bring the month of February to a close with several opportunities for community participation.

Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator, said next week will be busy with meetings of importance on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Pike County Farmer’s Market Meeting will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Pike County Extension office.

This meeting will allow growers to submit their applications for their Grower’s Permit, training on receiving the Senior Farmer’s Market Fruit and Vegetable Vouchers, upcoming Pike County Farmer’s Market updates, and other updates of interest from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, Peters said.

On Tuesday, 4 p.m. at the Pike County Extension Office

the committee will have its regularly scheduled monthly meeting regarding the Pike County Farm-City programs and projects for the upcoming year. Anyone who wishes to be a part of the committee is welcome to join us, Peters said.

The Corn & Small Grain Production Workshop, is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Goshen Annex Building.

Regional Extension agents and Extension specialists from Auburn University will cover topics including weed management, corn agronomy, nutrition management, corn variety trail results, and future outlooks.

Alabama Ag Credit will sponsor the lunch served to all those who register. Attendees can register by calling the Pike Extension office at 566-0984 or Crenshaw County Extension office at 335-6312.