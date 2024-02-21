It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over. PLAS defeats Enterprise 11-10 last night. Published 10:08 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Pike Patriots were down 10 to 0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning last night. It was at that point the Patriots started to show some signs of life by putting five runs on the board cutting the deficit to 10 to 5.

In that inning, the Patriots scored one run on an error and another on a past ball. The big hit in the sixth came from Pruitt Vaughn who hit a line drive single to center with two outs that scored two runs.

In the top of the seventh inning, reliever Rhodes Baker shut down the Wildcats bats sending the game to the bottom of the seventh with Pike down by five runs.

In the seventh, Vaughn drew first blood with a single that scored two runs. The knockout punch came from Rhodes Baker when he doubled and knocked in two runs, the last being the deciding run.

Vaughn went 2 for 3 at the plate and knocked in 4 runs. Baker went 1 for 2 with two RBI. John Lott, Houston Gunter and Dawson Bradford each had two hits in the come from behind thriller. Baker got the win on the mound.

Head coach Will Austin commented after the game, “The thing that stands out to me is the fight of the guys and never giving up when you’re down that big early. It says a lot about the guys and the fight that they have. I think that’s something that’s truly special about this team.”

After the game Coach Austin received what appeared to be an impromptu hair cut on the Patriots mound when his players shaved his head. However, it turns out it was not a spur of the moment buzz cut. Austin said, “I made a deal with the guys pre-season, just a certain deal with them. If we met that deal or goal I told them they could shave my head and you know, that’s what happened.”

The Patriots return to action at 6:30 on Thursday night when they take on Straughn. The Patriots will be hosting the annual Jonah McWaters Tournament all weekend. The Charles Henderson Trojans start things off Thursday with a 4:30 game against Montgomery Catholic. Other teams participating in the weekend tournament are Trinity and Geneva.