ELITE 8: Charles Henderson falls to Vigor in Regional Finals

The Charles Henderson Trojans lost 63-48 to the Vigor Wolves in the Class 5A South Regional Finals on Wednesday in Montgomery.

Vigor led by as many as 15 points in the first half but Charles Henderson went on a 13-2 run late in the second quarter to cut the lead to 28-24. Vigor would ultimately take a 30-29 lead into halftime.

The second half, though, was all Vigor as the Wolves outscored the Trojans 33-19 in the second half.

Vigor shot 50 percent from the field, while holding CHHS to 35 percent from the field. While the Trojans won the rebound battle 33-30, Vigor forced 21 turnovers.

Bray Jones led CHHS with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Jywon Boyd tallied 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Bradley Prestwood chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Terrel Johnson and Aslan Jones scored 13 points each for Vigor.